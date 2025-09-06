Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills more than 50 people as Gaza City endures deadly night

Israeli forces subjected the major urban centre in northern Gaza to another night of deadly bombing raids.

Palestinians run as a building hit by an Israeli air strike collapses, in Gaza City, September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Alastair McCready, Federica Marsi and Nils Adler

Published On 6 Sep 2025
  • Israeli forces killed more than 50 Palestinians, including at least seven children, across Gaza on Friday during attacks on besieged Gaza City.
  • Israel’s assault on the northern urban centre continued into the early hours of Saturday, with deadly strikes reported on Palestinian homes.