Live updates,

LIVE: Israel keeps pummelling Gaza ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting

Israel is continuing its intense bombardment of Gaza City, with more attacks carried out across the enclave since dawn.

Gaza
Smoke rises during an Israeli military operation in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip, September 28, 2025 [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]

By Tim Hume, Stephen Quillen and Faisal Ali

Published On 29 Sep 2025

Save

  • Several neighbourhoods have been targeted by Israeli forces in Gaza City, with a number of residential buildings flattened or catching fire as the army continues the bombardments of the entire Gaza Strip.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, following the US proposal to stop the war in Gaza.