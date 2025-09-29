Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel keeps pummelling Gaza ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
Israel is continuing its intense bombardment of Gaza City, with more attacks carried out across the enclave since dawn.
Published On 29 Sep 2025
- Several neighbourhoods have been targeted by Israeli forces in Gaza City, with a number of residential buildings flattened or catching fire as the army continues the bombardments of the entire Gaza Strip.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, following the US proposal to stop the war in Gaza.