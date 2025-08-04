Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 56 aid seekers as 22,000 aid trucks stuck outside Gaza

Israeli forces killed 56 aid seekers in Gaza on Sunday as just 36 aid trucks entered the besieged enclave on Saturday.

A woman wearing black mourns over a body wrapped in white plastic as a little girl looks on.
Scavenging for scraps: Palestinians risk gunfire to feed starving children

By Lyndal RowlandsCaolán Magee and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 4 Aug 2025
  • The Israeli military killed at least 92 Palestinians, including 56 aid seekers, in attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday.
  • Gaza’s Government Media office said that more than 22,000 humanitarian aid trucks are waiting outside the Gaza Strip, as just 36 trucks entered the enclave on Saturday.