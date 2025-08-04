Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 56 aid seekers as 22,000 aid trucks stuck outside Gaza
Israeli forces killed 56 aid seekers in Gaza on Sunday as just 36 aid trucks entered the besieged enclave on Saturday.
- The Israeli military killed at least 92 Palestinians, including 56 aid seekers, in attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday.
- Gaza’s Government Media office said that more than 22,000 humanitarian aid trucks are waiting outside the Gaza Strip, as just 36 trucks entered the enclave on Saturday.