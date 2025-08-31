Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza City, forcing families to flee
Israeli forces step up air attacks as the military advances with plans to seize Gaza City and push out 1 million people.
Published On 31 Aug 2025
- Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, a day after killing 77 Palestinians, including 11 people waiting for food aid.
- Palestinians are continuing to flee northern Gaza City and surrounding areas as Israel’s military intensifies attacks as part of a plan to seize the city and push out one million people.