LIVE: Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza City, forcing families to flee

Israeli forces step up air attacks as the military advances with plans to seize Gaza City and push out 1 million people.

Displaced Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza Strip move with their belongings along the Sea Road, near Wadi Gaza, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.
Northern Gaza residents flee homes amid heavy Israeli airstrikes

By Caolán Magee and Stephen Quillen

Published On 31 Aug 2025
  • Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, a day after killing 77 Palestinians, including 11 people waiting for food aid.
  • Palestinians are continuing to flee northern Gaza City and surrounding areas as Israel’s military intensifies attacks as part of a plan to seize the city and push out one million people.