Live: Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza, leaving dozens dead in a day
Israeli attacks across Gaza on Sunday have killed 51 people, including 27 in Gaza City, according to medical sources.
- Israeli attacks across Gaza on Sunday killed 51 people, including 27 in Gaza City. Among those killed were 24 aid seekers.
- The Israeli army intensifies attacks on large parts of the Zeitoun and Sabra neighbourhoods of Gaza City as it moves forward with its plan to seize the city and force the population south.