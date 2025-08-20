Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel yet to reply to Gaza ceasefire; almost 19,000 children killed
Gaza officials say Israeli attacks have killed 18,885 children as Egypt says up to Israel to respond to ceasefire deal with Hamas.
- At least 18,885 children are among the more than 62,000 Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks since the start of the war in October 2023, Gaza’s Government Media Office has reported.
- More than 50 Palestinians, including seven people seeking food aid, were killed in attacks by Israeli forces across Gaza on Tuesday.