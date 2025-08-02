Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli forces kill 106 Palestinians in one day of attacks on Gaza
Israeli forces kill 12 Palestinians seeking aid hours after US envoy Steve Witkoff visits notorious GHF distribution sites in Gaza.
- Al Jazeera correspondent has described a “bloody Friday in Gaza” where Israeli attacks killed 106 people across the war-torn enclave.
- The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said 12 people were killed and 90 wounded when Israeli forces targeted civilians who had gathered to wait for aid trucks southwest of Gaza City.