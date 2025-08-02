Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli forces kill 106 Palestinians in one day of attacks on Gaza

Israeli forces kill 12 Palestinians seeking aid hours after US envoy Steve Witkoff visits notorious GHF distribution sites in Gaza.

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 31: 9 years-old Maryam Abdulaziz Mahmoud Davvas, who took shelter with her family at a displacement center due to ongoing Israeli attacks, has become unable to walk due to severe malnutrition in Gaza City, Gaza on July 31, 2025. Maryam, who weighed 25 kilograms before the escalation, has dropped to just 10 kilograms. Hospital tests revealed no underlying medical condition, and doctors confirmed that her condition is solely the result of hunger and malnutrition. Her family is urgently calling for medical evacuation and nutritional support to keep her alive. ( Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini - Anadolu Agency )
By Alastair McCready and Stephen Quillen
Published On 2 Aug 2025
  • Al Jazeera correspondent has described a “bloody Friday in Gaza” where Israeli attacks killed 106 people across the war-torn enclave.
  • The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said 12 people were killed and 90 wounded when Israeli forces targeted civilians who had gathered to wait for aid trucks southwest of Gaza City.