LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza; 5-year-old Palestinian child dies from hunger
Palestinians have held funerals for the five Al Jazeera journalists killed by Israel in Gaza, as toll from hunger rises.
- Palestinians have held funerals for the five Al Jazeera journalists killed by Israel in Gaza, as international condemnation of the assassination continued to pour in.
- The European Union, China, and Israel’s close ally, Germany, have denounced the killings, with the United Nations too describing the attack as a “grave breach of international humanitarian law”.