Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza; 5-year-old Palestinian child dies from hunger

Palestinians have held funerals for the five Al Jazeera journalists killed by Israel in Gaza, as toll from hunger rises.

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians from Irheem family, who were killed in an overnight Israeli strike, according to medics, in Gaza City August 11, 2025.
Video Duration 01 minutes 38 seconds 01:38

Shrapnel, belongings litter site in Gaza City where Al Jazeera journalists killed by Israeli strike

Published On 12 Aug 2025
  • Palestinians have held funerals for the five Al Jazeera journalists killed by Israel in Gaza, as international condemnation of the assassination continued to pour in.
  • The European Union, China, and Israel’s close ally, Germany, have denounced the killings, with the United Nations too describing the attack as a “grave breach of international humanitarian law”.