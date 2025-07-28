Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel lets aid into Gaza, but UN says it’s not enough to stop famine
Comments come as Israel kills 63 more Palestinians despite announcing pauses in military activity to let aid into Gaza.
- UN says Israel has eased some restrictions in Gaza, allowing 100 truckloads of aid to be collected, but warns the amount is not enough to “stave off famine and a catastrophic health crisis”.
- Authorities in Gaza say six more Palestinians, including two children, have starved to death, bringing the total toll from hunger to 133 since Israel’s war began.