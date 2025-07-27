Live updates,

LIVE: Israel intercepts Gaza-bound Handala; 5 Palestinians starve to death

Israeli forces seize the Handala aid ship as the total number of Palestinian deaths from starvation rises to 127.

a man wearing black carries the body of a small baby wrapped in white cloth in his arms
Infant dies of malnutrition as Gaza famine worsens

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 27 Jul 2025
  • Israeli forces killed at least 71 people in Gaza on Saturday, including 42 aid seekers, as five more Palestinians starved to death, taking the total toll from hunger to 127.
  • Israel’s military has seized the Freedom Flotilla’s Handala ship, detaining its 21 crew members, as they attempted to break the Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip.