LIVE: Israel kills over 70 in Gaza as 549 killed seeking aid in past month
Gaza’s Government Media Office says US and Israeli-backed aid distribution sites are ‘death traps’ where hundreds have been killed.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Hospital sources in Gaza tell Al Jazeera that at least 71 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across the territory over the past 24 hours.
- Gaza’s Government Media Office says at least 549 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces while trying to access humanitarian supplies in the past four weeks, and a further 4,066 were injured at or near US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution sites.