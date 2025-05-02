Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel kills at least 31 in Gaza as aid blockade starves children
World Health Organization says starvation of children in Gaza ‘an abomination’ as Israel’s blockade on food entering the territory passes 60th day.
- Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that at least 31 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza throughout Thursday and more deaths have been reported from attacks early on Friday morning.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza describes Israel’s 60-day blockade on aid entering the territory as the “deliberate strangulation” of the civilian population.