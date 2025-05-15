Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live: Putin not on list to attend peace talks in Istanbul

Vladimir Putin’s name not on list of Russian negotiating team to attend talks with Ukraine in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Artillerymen of the 15th Operative Purpose Brigade Kara-Dag, of the National Guard of Ukraine, fire a Giatsint-B howitzer towards Russian troops at a position on a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 11, 2025. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS
By Alastair McCready and Erin Hale
Published On 15 May 2025
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to attend talks in Turkiye today aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, after the Kremlin named a negotiating team for the first direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks since discussions broke down in the weeks after Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said he would attend the talks if Putin were present, after the Russian leader proposed Istanbul as a venue for direct negotiations.