Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live: Putin not on list to attend peace talks in Istanbul
Vladimir Putin’s name not on list of Russian negotiating team to attend talks with Ukraine in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to attend talks in Turkiye today aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, after the Kremlin named a negotiating team for the first direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks since discussions broke down in the weeks after Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said he would attend the talks if Putin were present, after the Russian leader proposed Istanbul as a venue for direct negotiations.