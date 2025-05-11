Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy insists on truce as Putin offers talks
Moscow rejects a US-backed 30-day truce proposal from Ukraine and its European allies, saying no to ‘ultimatums’.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered direct talks to Ukraine in the Turkish city of Istanbul on May 15, “without preconditions” to achieve “lasting peace” and “eliminate the root causes” of the three-year conflict.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it is a positive sign that Russia has begun to consider ending the war, but that the first step towards that was to start a ceasefire on May 12.