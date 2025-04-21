Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 32 in Gaza, two in Lebanon; US bombs Yemen, killing 12
Attacks come as the Palestine Red Crescent Society rejects the findings of an Israeli probe into the killings of 15 emergency workers last month.
- Israeli forces kill 31 people in Gaza and two others in Lebanon, as US forces bomb a popular market in Yemen, killing at least 12 people.
- The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) dismisses the findings of an Israeli military probe into the killings of 15 emergency workers last month, and calls for an independent inquiry by the United Nations.