Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 32 in Gaza, two in Lebanon; US bombs Yemen, killing 12

Attacks come as the Palestine Red Crescent Society rejects the findings of an Israeli probe into the killings of 15 emergency workers last month.

A Palestinian reacts at the site of an Israeli strike on a tent camp sheltering displaced people, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2025.
Video Duration 06 minutes 59 seconds 06:59

Israeli probe into killing of paramedics in Gaza finds ‘no evidence’ of execution

By Ted Regencia
Published On 21 Apr 2025
  • Israeli forces kill 31 people in Gaza and two others in Lebanon, as US forces bomb a popular market in Yemen, killing at least 12 people.
  • The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) dismisses the findings of an Israeli military probe into the killings of 15 emergency workers last month, and calls for an independent inquiry by the United Nations.