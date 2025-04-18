Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills ‘entire family’ in latest attacks on Gaza civilians
Most people in Gaza living on just one meal a day as Israel’s total blockade of the territory starves the population of food, water and medicine.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- A family of 13 has been reported killed in an Israeli attack on a Khan Younis home this morning after medical sources said at least 32 people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Thursday.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondents in Gaza report that another family was “wiped out” in an earlier Israeli attack on tent shelters in southern Khan Younis amid continuing and “deliberate” strikes on civilian and humanitarian aid infrastructure.