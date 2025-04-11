Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills almost 30 more in Gaza as 10,000 need medical evacuation
Gaza’s Health Ministry has warned that essential drugs and medical supplies are at ‘dangerously’ low levels in hospitals.
- Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that at least 29 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since early Thursday, and there are reports of new attacks and casualties.
- World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned of more disease and deaths due to Israel’s blockade of aid entering Gaza where more than 10,000 people need medical evacuation abroad.