Russia-Ukraine war live: Macron says Europe under threat ahead of EU summit

The French president calls on the Europeans to unite by spending more on defence before EU leaders meet for key summit.

European leaders confront shifting US policy at defense summit

By Nils Adler
Published On 6 Mar 2025
  • French President Emmanuel Macron says Europe must be ready against the Russian threat, in case their traditional ally, the United States, is no longer by their side.
  • The European Union leaders will hold emergency talks in Brussels today – the first summit of 27 nations since the explosive meeting last week between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is also expected to attend.