Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Macron says Europe under threat ahead of EU summit
The French president calls on the Europeans to unite by spending more on defence before EU leaders meet for key summit.
- French President Emmanuel Macron says Europe must be ready against the Russian threat, in case their traditional ally, the United States, is no longer by their side.
- The European Union leaders will hold emergency talks in Brussels today – the first summit of 27 nations since the explosive meeting last week between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is also expected to attend.