LIVE: Israel kills 7 in Lebanon, 32 in Gaza as US bombs Yemen
Israel resumes attacks on southern Lebanon months after reaching a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.
- Israeli forces bomb southern Lebanon following an alleged rocket attack, killing seven people and endangering a ceasefire deal reached with Hezbollah four months ago.
- In Gaza, the death toll from Israeli attacks since dawn on Saturday rose to 32, including five children who were killed in an attack on Gaza City.