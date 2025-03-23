Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 7 in Lebanon, 32 in Gaza as US bombs Yemen

Israel resumes attacks on southern Lebanon months after reaching a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.

a woman mourns over a body wrapped in white cloth
Israeli PM orders retaliatory strikes after attacks target southern Lebanon

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 23 Mar 2025
  • Israeli forces bomb southern Lebanon following an alleged rocket attack, killing seven people and endangering a ceasefire deal reached with Hezbollah four months ago.
  • In Gaza, the death toll from Israeli attacks since dawn on Saturday rose to 32, including five children who were killed in an attack on Gaza City.