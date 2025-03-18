Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Trump-Putin call to tackle ‘normalisation’ of ties

The Kremlin says a highly anticipated phone call between Putin and Trump will take place between 13:00 and 15:00 GMT to discuss Ukraine and the ‘normalisation’ of US-Russia ties.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a 120mm mortar at Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region
Video Duration 00 minutes 56 seconds 00:56

Trump to speak to Putin on Tuesday about Ukraine ceasefire

By Elis Gjevori
Published On 18 Mar 2025
  • Russia says Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will hold a phone call between 13:00 GMT and 15:00 GMT, and while there is a “certain understanding” with the US, there are also many questions.
  • Ukraine tells Russia to agree to an “unconditional” ceasefire before the Trump-Putin call.