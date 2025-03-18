Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Trump-Putin call to tackle ‘normalisation’ of ties
The Kremlin says a highly anticipated phone call between Putin and Trump will take place between 13:00 and 15:00 GMT to discuss Ukraine and the ‘normalisation’ of US-Russia ties.
- Russia says Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will hold a phone call between 13:00 GMT and 15:00 GMT, and while there is a “certain understanding” with the US, there are also many questions.
- Ukraine tells Russia to agree to an “unconditional” ceasefire before the Trump-Putin call.