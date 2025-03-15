Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Drone attacks launched as troops advance on Kursk
Russia is driving Ukrainian forces out of Kursk where they took control of about 100 settlements in a surprise incursion into Russian territory last August.
- Russian forces have retaken control of two settlements in Russia’s Kursk region as military advances continue against invading Ukrainian troops.
- Russia and Ukraine have traded heavy aerial blows with both sides reporting more than 100 enemy drones over their respective territories.