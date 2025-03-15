Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Drone attacks launched as troops advance on Kursk

Russia is driving Ukrainian forces out of Kursk where they took control of about 100 settlements in a surprise incursion into Russian territory last August.

In this photo taken from video
Video Duration 02 minutes 00 seconds 02:00

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russian military advances in Sumy

By Federica Marsi
Published On 15 Mar 2025
  • Russian forces have retaken control of two settlements in Russia’s Kursk region as military advances continue against invading Ukrainian troops.
  • Russia and Ukraine have traded heavy aerial blows with both sides reporting more than 100 enemy drones over their respective territories.