Russia-Ukraine live: UN backs resolution calling for end to war in Ukraine
The UN Security Council resolution proposed by the US does not mention Russia as the aggressor in the war on Ukraine.
- The UN Security Council has backed a US government resolution calling for an end to the war in Ukraine, without mentioning Russia as the aggressor.
- The US joins Russia at the UN General Assembly to vote against a resolution demanding the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.