Russia-Ukraine live: UN backs resolution calling for end to war in Ukraine

The UN Security Council resolution proposed by the US does not mention Russia as the aggressor in the war on Ukraine.

Ukrainian servicemen
Ukrainian servicemen use an RPG-7 grenade launcher during military exercises in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, February 24, 2025 [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
By Umut Uras and Maziar Motamedi
Published On 25 Feb 2025
  • The UN Security Council has backed a US government resolution calling for an end to the war in Ukraine, without mentioning Russia as the aggressor.
  • The US joins Russia at the UN General Assembly to vote against a resolution demanding the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.