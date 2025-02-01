Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel to free 183 Palestinians as 3 captives due for release in Gaza
Planned exchange of captives for prisoners comes as 50 Palestinians due to leave through reopened Rafah border crossing for medical treatment abroad.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said 183 Palestinian detainees will be freed from Israeli jails later today in the fourth exchange of captives held in Gaza.
- Hamas has identified the three Israelis due to be released as Ofer Kalderon, Keith Siegel and Yarden Bibas.