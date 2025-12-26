Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Nigeria confirms US strikes on ISIL targets in its northwest
Nigeria says US claims that Christians face persecution do not represent a complex security situation and ignore efforts by Nigerian authorities to safeguard religious freedom.
Published On 26 Dec 2025
- The United States has carried out an air strike against ISIL (ISIS) fighters in northwest Nigeria, US President Donald Trump says, claiming that the armed group had “targeted and viciously” killed “primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!”
- Nigeria’s government has confirmed the attacks but dismisses Trump’s assertions, saying armed groups target both Muslim and Christian communities in the country, and US claims that Christians face persecution do not represent a complex security situation and ignore efforts by Nigerian authorities to safeguard religious freedom.