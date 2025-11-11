Live updatesLive updates,
Delhi red fort blast live: Terrorism law invoked in India after 9 killed
Police in the Indian capital territory of Delhi invoke an ‘antiterror’ law as they investigate a car explosion near the Red Fort.
Published On 11 Nov 2025
- At least nine people have been killed in a car blast that took place on Monday night close to the Red Fort in India’s capital, New Delhi.
- No cause for the explosion has been given, but police in the Indian capital territory have invoked an “antiterror” law.