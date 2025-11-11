Live updates,

Delhi red fort blast live: Terrorism law invoked in India after 9 killed

Police in the Indian capital territory of Delhi invoke an ‘antiterror’ law as they investigate a car explosion near the Red Fort.

Security personnel and a member of the forensic team work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi,
Indian police invoke ‘terrorism’ law after Delhi blast kills nine people

By Tim Hume and Caolán Magee

Published On 11 Nov 2025

  • At least nine people have been killed in a car blast that took place on Monday night close to the Red Fort in India’s capital, New Delhi.
  • No cause for the explosion has been given, but police in the Indian capital territory have invoked an “antiterror” law.