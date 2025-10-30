Live updates,

LIVE: Palestinians lose hope in ceasefire after Israeli strike wave on Gaza

Mediators insist truce is strong after Israel kills over 100 people, mostly children, before ‘returning’ to ceasefire.

A man mourns over the bodies of members of the Abu Dalal family, killed in an overnight Israeli strike on their home in Nuseirat, in central Gaza on October 29, 2025 [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]

By Urooba Jamal and Federica Marsi

Published On 30 Oct 2025

  • Palestinians in Gaza say they are losing hope in the ceasefire after Israel’s deadliest violation yet killed more than 100 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, on Wednesday.
  • US President Donald Trump says the ceasefire is still strong while mediator Qatar expresses frustration but says the mediators are looking forward to the next phase of the truce.