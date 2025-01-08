Live updatesLive updates,
Los Angeles wildfires live news: Tens of thousands flee homes in California
More than 30,000 people evacuate as wind-whipped wildfires spread across the Los Angeles area, destroying homes and clogging roadways with officials preparing for a worse situation.
- According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), the fires began at 10:30am (18:30GMT) on Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, where nearly 1,200 hectares (3,000 acres) of the area were burned.