Los Angeles wildfires live news: Tens of thousands flee homes in California

More than 30,000 people evacuate as wind-whipped wildfires spread across the Los Angeles area, destroying homes and clogging roadways with officials preparing for a worse situation.

A firefighter works to extinguish flames as the Eaton Fire burns in Pasadena, California, U.S. January 8, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Thousands evacuated as Palisades fire razes homes in Los Angeles

By Edna Mohamed
Published On 8 Jan 2025
  • More than 30,000 people evacuate as wind-whipped wildfires spread across the Los Angeles area, destroying homes and clogging roadways while officials prepare as the situation worsens.
  • According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), the fires began at 10:30am (18:30GMT) on Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, where nearly 1,200 hectares (3,000 acres) of the area were burned.