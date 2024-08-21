Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russia claims Moscow targeted by drones
Russian air defences shoot down 11 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, ‘one of the largest’ such attacks ever against the capital, officials say.
- Russian air defences have shot down 11 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, “one of the largest” such attacks ever against the capital, officials say.
- Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, says Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region means there will be no talks between Moscow and Kyiv until Ukraine is defeated.