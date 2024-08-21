Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russia claims Moscow targeted by drones

Russian air defences shoot down 11 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, ‘one of the largest’ such attacks ever against the capital, officials say.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S5 'Hyacinth-S' self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops in the Donetsk region [Oleg Petrasiuk/Press Service of the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters]
By Maziar Motamedi
Published On 21 Aug 2024
  • Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, says Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region means there will be no talks between Moscow and Kyiv until Ukraine is defeated.