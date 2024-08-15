Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Clashes not ‘weakening’ after Kursk incursion
Ukraine says no indication Russian military pressure is receding more than a week after its incursion and reports the heaviest fighting in weeks near Pokrovsk.
- Ukraine says there is no indication Russian military pressure is subsiding more than a week after Kyiv’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region as it reports the heaviest fighting in weeks near Pokrovsk in its eastern region of Donetsk.
- The Russian Defence Ministry says Russian forces have taken control of the village of Ivanivka in Donetsk, the Interfax news agency reports.