Live updates,

Bangladesh quota protests live: Top court scales back job reservation

Bangladesh’s top court scraps most of the controversial quota system after days of nationwide unrest and deadly violence.

Sunday's verdict comes after weeks of demonstrations - mostly led by students - that turned deadly on Tuesday after police cracked down and governing party workers attacked demonstrators [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
By Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 21 Jul 2024
  • Bangladesh Supreme Court scales back controversial government job quota system, which triggered deadly nationwide unrest last week.
  • It says 93 percent of jobs should be on merit allowing only 5 percent reservation for relatives of freedom fighters and 2 percent for members of ethnic minorities and transgender and disabled people.