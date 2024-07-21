Live updatesLive updates,
Bangladesh quota protests live: Top court scales back job reservation
Bangladesh’s top court scraps most of the controversial quota system after days of nationwide unrest and deadly violence.
- Bangladesh Supreme Court scales back controversial government job quota system, which triggered deadly nationwide unrest last week.
- It says 93 percent of jobs should be on merit allowing only 5 percent reservation for relatives of freedom fighters and 2 percent for members of ethnic minorities and transgender and disabled people.