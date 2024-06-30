Live updatesLive updates,
French parliamentary election 2024 live: Voters pick MPs in test for Macron
Parliamentary polls come after President Emmanuel Macron called for a snap vote following heavy defeat at European elections.
- Voters in France are heading to the polls to elect 577 members of the country’s National Assembly.
- President Emmanuel Macron called for the snap parliamentary election after his alliance suffered a heavy defeat to the far-right National Rally party at the European Parliament elections on June 9.