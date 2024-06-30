Live updates,

French parliamentary election 2024 live: Voters pick MPs in test for Macron

Parliamentary polls come after President Emmanuel Macron called for a snap vote following heavy defeat at European elections.

French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024 [File: Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 30 Jun 2024