Israel’s war on Gaza live: 1 million ‘exhausted’ people ‘trapped’ in south
G7 demands open access for the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) to work in Gaza, as UN’s food agency says Israel still blocks aid delivery.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), says one million displaced people in southern Gaza are “trapped without clean water or sanitation”, and “the level of destruction is shocking”.
- Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that 25 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Friday. An infant was killed in a strike on Gaza City’s Tuffah neighbourhood, where 30 people were also injured.