Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 1 million ‘exhausted’ people ‘trapped’ in south

G7 demands open access for the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) to work in Gaza, as UN’s food agency says Israel still blocks aid delivery.

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Ted Regencia
Published On 15 Jun 2024
  • Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), says one million displaced people in southern Gaza are “trapped without clean water or sanitation”, and “the level of destruction is shocking”.
  • Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that 25 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Friday. An infant was killed in a strike on Gaza City’s Tuffah neighbourhood, where 30 people were also injured.