Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Iran’s President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian killed in helicopter crash
Search teams find the wreckage of the crashed helicopter but no sign of life from those onboard.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian have died in a helicopter crash.
- A total of nine people, including a provincial governor, were on board when the aircraft went down in northern Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. They all are believed to be dead.