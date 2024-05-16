Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: ICJ to hear South Africa request over Israeli assault on Gaza’s Rafah
South Africa is seeking new emergency measures over Israel’s military offensive on crowded city.
Video Duration 02 minutes 03 seconds
- The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is due to hold hearings to discuss a request by South Africa seeking additional emergency measures over Israel’s offensive on Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where more than one million displaced Palestinians sought shelter from Israel’s war.
- South Africa will present its public oral argument at The Hague-based court at 13:00 GMT on Thursday. Israel is scheduled to provide its views on Friday at 08:00 GMT.