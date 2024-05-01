Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: UN chiefs warn Israel against assault on Rafah

Dire warnings by top UN officials come as Netanyahu says truce deal won’t stop feared Israeli invasion of Rafah.

epa11309376 A Palestinian woman holding a child in her arms flees the scene following an Israeli air strike in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 29 April 2024. More than 34,300 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Zaheena Rasheed and Alastair McCready
Published On 1 May 2024
  • UN chief Antonio Guterres warns that an Israeli assault on Rafah would be an “unbearable escalation” that would be “devastating” for Palestinians in Gaza and the wider region.
  • “The simplest truth is that a ground operation in Rafah will be nothing short of a tragedy beyond words. No humanitarian plan can counter that,” says Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs.