Israel’s war on Gaza live: UN chiefs warn Israel against assault on Rafah
Dire warnings by top UN officials come as Netanyahu says truce deal won’t stop feared Israeli invasion of Rafah.
- UN chief Antonio Guterres warns that an Israeli assault on Rafah would be an “unbearable escalation” that would be “devastating” for Palestinians in Gaza and the wider region.
- “The simplest truth is that a ground operation in Rafah will be nothing short of a tragedy beyond words. No humanitarian plan can counter that,” says Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs.