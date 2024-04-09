Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: UK’s Cameron to press US Congress on Kyiv aid
Ukraine says air defence systems destroyed 20 attack drones launched by Russia overnight targeting seven regions.
- UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a trip to Washington, DC to press Congress on an aid package for Ukraine. Cameron earlier met Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump in Florida.
