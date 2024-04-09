Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live news: UK’s Cameron to press US Congress on Kyiv aid

Ukraine says air defence systems destroyed 20 attack drones launched by Russia overnight targeting seven regions.


British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, left, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken [File: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 9 Apr 2024
