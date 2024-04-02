Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Seven aid workers killed after food delivery
Foreign and Palestinian aid workers with World Central Kitchen are killed in an Israeli air attack after they delivered food supplies to central Gaza.
- US-based aid group World Central Kitchen confirms seven staff members were killed in a “targeted attack” by the Israeli military and called on Israel to stop “this indiscriminate killing” in Gaza. Those killed were from Palestine, Australia, Poland, the UK, and a US-Canada dual citizen.
- Doctors Without Borders says Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital is “in ruins” a day after Israeli troops withdrew from the complex following a two-week raid.