Israel’s war on Gaza live: Outrage grows over aid workers killed by Israel

Outrage grows over Israel’s killing of aid workers as UN-World Bank report says scale of Gaza destruction ‘unprecedented’.

The international food aid charity said on April 2 it was pausing its Gaza aid operations after seven of its staff were killed in a "targeted Israeli strike" as they unloaded desperately needed food aid delivered by sea from Cyprus.
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 3 Apr 2024
  • A UN-World Bank report has placed the infrastructure damage in the Gaza Strip at $18.5bn in the first four months of Israel’s assault.
  • International condemnation of Israel grows amid calls for an urgent investigation after an Israeli air attack killed seven aid workers – six foreign nationals and a Palestinian – in Gaza.