Israel’s war on Gaza live: Outrage grows over aid workers killed by Israel
Outrage grows over Israel’s killing of aid workers as UN-World Bank report says scale of Gaza destruction ‘unprecedented’.
- A UN-World Bank report has placed the infrastructure damage in the Gaza Strip at $18.5bn in the first four months of Israel’s assault.
- International condemnation of Israel grows amid calls for an urgent investigation after an Israeli air attack killed seven aid workers – six foreign nationals and a Palestinian – in Gaza.