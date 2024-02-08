Live updatesLive updates,
Pakistan election 2024 live: Voting under way with Imran Khan in jail
Pakistan’s general elections sees Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and Khan’s PTI competing to lead the crisis-ridden South Asian nation for the next five years. Follow our live updates.
- Suspension of internet and mobile networks ordered throughout Pakistan after voting started.
- Polls opened at 8am (03:00 GMT) and will close at 5pm (12:00 GMT). Polling may be extended in some areas as per election commission’s rules.