Pakistan election results 2024 live: National Assembly results trickle in
Counting under way in national and provincial polls marred by attacks and suspension of mobile phone services.
- Pakistan election results are beginning to come in, nearly 12 hours after polling for national and provincial assemblies ended.
- The polls were marred by violence by armed groups and a widely criticised suspension of mobile phone services that prompted accusations of “political engineering”.