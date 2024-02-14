Live updatesLive updates,
Indonesia election results live: Quick counts start for Jokowi successor
Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and ex-governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo are vying to become the next president.
- Polls have closed in Indonesia’s elections after millions turn out to select the successor to President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, who is serving the final of his two terms in office.
- Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto is seen as the frontrunner; two former provincial governors, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, also vying for the country’s top job.