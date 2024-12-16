Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel hits Syria’s coastal areas with ‘heaviest strikes’ in a decade
Israel’s military says it is targeting military sites in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.
- The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Israeli attacks have targeted military sites in Syria’s coastal Tartous region, calling them “the heaviest strikes” in the area in more than a decade.
- Israel’s government has approved a plan to increase the number of settlers in the illegally occupied Golan Heights, days after seizing more Syrian territory following the toppling of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.