LIVE: Israel hits Syria’s coastal areas with ‘heaviest strikes’ in a decade

Israel’s military says it is targeting military sites in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

People walk in the damaged house of Hafez Munther al-Assad, a relative of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, in the western port city of Latakia
People walk in the damaged house of Hafez Munther al-Assad, a relative of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the western port city of Latakia [Ozan Kose/AFP]
By Alice Speri
Published On 16 Dec 2024
  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Israeli attacks have targeted military sites in Syria’s coastal Tartous region, calling them “the heaviest strikes” in the area in more than a decade.
  • Israel’s government has approved a plan to increase the number of settlers in the illegally occupied Golan Heights, days after seizing more Syrian territory following the toppling of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.