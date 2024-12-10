Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombards Syria as opposition seeks to form a new government
Israeli attacks pose new challenges as Syria’s new administration seeks to bring the fractured country together.
- Israeli forces carry out large-scale attacks across Syria, targeting three major airports and other strategic military infrastructure, including in the capital, Damascus.
- Toppled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s prime minister says he has agreed to hand power to the opposition-led Salvation Government, headed by Mohammed al-Bashir.