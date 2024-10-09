Live updatesLive updates,
Hurricane Milton live news: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Florida
One of the strongest storms recorded in the Gulf of Mexico comes ashore near Siesta Key, as it travels across the state.
- Hurricane Milton, now a Category 3 storm, has struck Florida near the coastal community of Siesta Key, after weakening from a Category 5 storm on Wednesday morning.
- United States President Joe Biden warned it is expected to be one of the “most and worst destructive hurricanes to hit Florida in over a century”.