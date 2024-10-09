Live updates,

Hurricane Milton live news: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Florida

One of the strongest storms recorded in the Gulf of Mexico comes ashore near Siesta Key, as it travels across the state.

People battle against the storm-force winds crossing the road in Florida.
A pedestrian struggles against storm-force winds as Hurricane Milton approaches Lakeland, Florida, on October 9 [Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 9 Oct 2024
  • Hurricane Milton, now a Category 3 storm, has struck Florida near the coastal community of Siesta Key, after weakening from a Category 5 storm on Wednesday morning.
  • United States President Joe Biden warned it is expected to be one of the “most and worst destructive hurricanes to hit Florida in over a century”.