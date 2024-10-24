Live updatesLive updates,
US election live: Trump hits Arizona, Harris rallies with Obama in Georgia
Musician Bruce Springsteen to join Harris in Atlanta with only 12 days left until the vote, as polls show a tight race.
- With 12 days to go until the US presidential election, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are making their last pitches to voters.
- Trump is heading to the western US for rallies in Arizona and Nevada. Harris will hold a rally in Georgia, where Trump was yesterday, with former President Obama and musician Bruce Springsteen.