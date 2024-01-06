Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Clashes as Israeli forces raid occupied West Bank
Israeli forces storm Nablus, Tulkarem, and el-Bireh cities, as well as Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem.
- In the last hours, Israeli forces have been raiding locations across the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem with reports of fierce Palestinian resistance.
- The UN’s humanitarian chief Griffiths says Gaza has become a place of “death and despair” for Palestinians as Israel attacks al-Amal Hospital in the south of the Palestinian enclave.