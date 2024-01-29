Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli ministers plan new settlements in Gaza
Further talks mediated by Qatar, US and Egypt for captives deal and pause in fighting are planned for later this week.
- Israeli cabinet ministers attend the “Return to Gaza” conference to plan illegal settlements on the land of recently destroyed Palestinian communities.
- A drone attack has killed three US service members at a military base near the Jordanian-Syrian border; US President Joe Biden vows to “hold all those responsible to account”.