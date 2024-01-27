Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hospital blackout amid Khan Younis assault

Nasser Hospital reported without power as heavy clashes take place in vicinity of key medical facility in south Gaza.

epa11106348 Displaced Palestinians walk past Israeli army tanks after the Israeli army asked residents of Khan Yunis camp to leave their homes and go to Rafah camps near the Egyptian border, south of the Gaza Strip, 26 January 2024. At least 26,000 Palestinians and at least 1,330 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
By Lyndal Rowlands and John Power
Published On 27 Jan 2024
  • Nasser Hospital has completely lost power, reports our correspondent on the ground in Khan Younis, as heavy clashes take place in proximity to key health facility.
  • Residents of al-Dahra forced to evacuate by Israeli army and then fired on, as Khan Younis relentlessly targeted by Israeli strikes and snipers shoot at Palestinians leaving al-Amal Hospital.