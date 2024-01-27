Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hospital blackout amid Khan Younis assault
Nasser Hospital reported without power as heavy clashes take place in vicinity of key medical facility in south Gaza.
- Nasser Hospital has completely lost power, reports our correspondent on the ground in Khan Younis, as heavy clashes take place in proximity to key health facility.
- Residents of al-Dahra forced to evacuate by Israeli army and then fired on, as Khan Younis relentlessly targeted by Israeli strikes and snipers shoot at Palestinians leaving al-Amal Hospital.