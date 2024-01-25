Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Staff ‘dig graves’ in besieged hospital grounds
Fears grow as Nasser Hospital in southern Khan Younis under Israeli siege; ‘no one can enter or exit’: Health ministry
- Ministry of Health in Gaza says staff digging graves in grounds of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis amid siege; “No one can enter or exit the facility”: UN report.
- Countries and international agencies denounce a reported attack by Israeli tank fire that killed at least 9 people at a UN-run training centre housing displaced people in Khan Younis.