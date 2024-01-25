Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Staff ‘dig graves’ in besieged hospital grounds

Fears grow as Nasser Hospital in southern Khan Younis under Israeli siege; ‘no one can enter or exit’: Health ministry

Palestinians dig graves to bury their relatives who were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, Southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 25 Jan 2024
  • Ministry of Health in Gaza says staff digging graves in grounds of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis amid siege; “No one can enter or exit the facility”: UN report.
  • Countries and international agencies denounce a reported attack by Israeli tank fire that killed at least 9 people at a UN-run training centre housing displaced people in Khan Younis.