Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hunger, cold threaten more lives in Gaza
After 100 days of war, Palestinians in Gaza struggle to survive under weight of thousands of tonnes of Israeli bombs.
- The escalation in the West Bank “goes hand in hand with Gaza war”, says the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Wasel Abu Yousef after five Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on Sunday in the occupied territory.
- Gaza has been under a telecommunications blackout for more than 48 hours as Paltel says two of its employees were killed while trying to restore services.